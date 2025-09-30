Search
The Global South in an era of instability

This paper is authored by Amrita Narlikar, ORF.

Amidst the fissures in the Transatlantic partnership, heightened United States-China rivalry, and global trade frictions, commentaries of doom and gloom abound. This analysis offers a different perspective. While recognising the risks, it focuses on new opportunities that are emerging for the Global South. The brief first identifies the existential problems that the world faces today, and further highlights the North-South divide in how various crises are being perceived. These differences are critical for developing potential solutions. Second, it provides an account of what remains wrong with the system. Third, the brief shows why key parts of the Global South now enjoy a negotiating advantage. Their improved bargaining position is vital for the countries themselves and also has promising implications for the planet. The tables have turned in some surprising ways. The final section underlines the importance of avoiding complacency in this transformative moment and concludes with recommendations for academia and practise.

Amidst the fissures in the Transatlantic partnership, heightened United States (US)-China rivalry, and global trade frictions, commentaries of doom and gloom abound. This analysis offers a different perspective: while recognising the risks, it focuses on new opportunities that are emerging for the Global South. To deliberately mix two African proverbs, the Global South today is not the grass that gets trampled when elephants fight; rather, the lions have finally learnt to write and are shaping their own destinies. The age that glorified the hunter is ending.

This paper can be accessed here.

Follow Us On