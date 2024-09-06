The next chapter of India-Algeria relations

As Algeria is about to hold a presidential election on September 7, the moment is opportune to reflect on Algeria-India bilateral relations’ prospects for the future based on their deeply rooted history of friendship, cooperation and mutual solidarity. Algerian Elections(iStock)

Three candidates will run in this election: Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, independent candidate and incumbent president of the republic, M Abdelali Hassani Cherif, candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), and M Youcef Aouchiche, candidate of the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), representing the main currents of the Algerian political scene.

A strong turn-out is expected during this election. Electoral rallies held by the three candidates across the country are being accompanied by an important mobilisation of the Algerian people, sustained by a healthy and animated debate around the programmes, ideas and propositions, marking the confidence of the Algerian people in the institutional mechanisms introduced in the 2020 constitution to guarantee the credibility of elections and to strengthen the democratic practice and culture.

The election comes at a period of a strong revival of the Algerian economy. Yearly growth is stable around 4% throughout the previous presidential term with important impact in terms of job creation and improvement of salaries. Last year closed up with $12 billion trade surplus which allowed to raise foreign reserves to $70 billion and to consolidate macroeconomic fundamentals. This trend is projected to continue in the coming years.

Externally, the election takes place in a particularly challenging context marked by the ongoing war in Gaza, the war in Ukraine and multiple crises in our neighbouring region. For its part, fully assuming its responsibilities as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, representing both the Arab and African Regions, Algeria is deploying tremendous efforts, in cooperation with other countries, to immediately put an end to the war in Gaza.

What is at stake during this election is, internally, the consolidation of institutions, democracy and economic growth, and, externally, the strengthening of national security and contribution to the international efforts to solve the current international crises.

Whatever the outcome of this election, Algeria-India relations are bound to follow a growing trajectory in the coming years based on the respective political and economic situations and the fundamental elements of the current international conjuncture.

Algeri-India relations have always been cordial and friendly based on mutual respect and understanding and free of any contentious issue. India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria immediately after Independence in July 1962. In fact, India welcomed the opening of a representation of the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic (GPRA) in New Delhi in 1959, three years before Independence. Later, our bilateral relations developed rapidly in the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement around the ideas of independence, equitable international economic order and South-South solidarity and cooperation. This period saw several visits at the heads of State and government level. More recently, the participation of late president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, as the guest of honour of 2001 India Republic Day, constituted a milestone in Algeria-India relations, a visit marked by the singing of a declaration for a partnership defining the central pillars of our bilateral relations, including a strategic segment.

Throughout this period, political consultations at the ministerial level were held periodically. To mention only the more recent visits, the Algerian minister of foreign affairs visited India in 2019. Muraleedharan, former minister of state for foreign affairs made a visit to Algeria in 2021.

On the economic front, a tremendous potential of cooperation exists in a wide range of sectors. There are investment opportunities in sectors like traditional and renewable energy, including solar energy, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, defense industries, SMEs, ICT, agriculture and food processing, logistics and railways. In services, software engineering, digitisation, electronic payments, higher education, health services, finance, leisure and travel-related industries are those offering the largest potential of development. These investments can be carried out in the Algerian market but also envisioned to penetrate regional markets.

The new developments at the regional and international levels are also opening important avenues for cooperation and coordination of efforts between Algeria and India. Two important developments are to be mentioned in this regard. First, the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20 at the initiative of the Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The other is the reemergence of the Global South through various initiatives including the Voice of the Global South summits initiated by the Indian government in which Algeria took part at the ministerial level. Such opportunities are offered while the collaboration and coordination of efforts between our countries at the multilateral level have always been exemplary.

We are currently working with India and other partners to further deepen our political engagement in the current turbulent international context and to give a new momentum to our bilateral cooperation allowing to seize the previously mentioned opportunities in a spirit of mutual and balanced benefits in the interest of our friendly countries and peoples. We are also working to seize the opportunities offered in culture and people-to-people relations which enhance mutual understanding and sustain the dynamics of bilateral relations in the long run.

This article is authored by Ali Achoui, ambassador of Algeria to India.