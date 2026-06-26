India’s education sector needs to rethink what scale means

India has made remarkable strides in expanding access to education. Enrollment figures have climbed steadily, school infrastructure has reached previously underserved geographies, and programmes such as the mid-day meal scheme have addressed some of the basic barriers that once kept children out of classrooms. These are genuine achievements, and they reflect decades of sustained commitment from governments, funders, and civil society organisations alike. Education (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Yet as the sector matures, there is an opportunity to ask more ambitious questions. Beyond access, what are we actually building toward?

The challenge is that scale is often understood through breadth - the number of children reached, schools supported, or communities served. Yet for children from underserved backgrounds, lasting change is determined not only by how many are reached, but by the depth of support that helps them stay the course and build a different future.

When funders, governments, and organisations discuss scale in education, the conversation most often centres on how many children were enrolled, how many schools were built, and how many meals were served. This is a natural and necessary starting point.

But reach, on its own, tells us about the width of the net, not the depth of the water. A child enrolled is not automatically a child educated. A child who completes Class 10 has cleared an important milestone, but that milestone does not guarantee the ability to navigate what comes next. And for a young person from a low-income household, the gap between completing school and converting that education into a stable opportunity can be wide indeed.

For children from underserved communities, the stakes of this gap are particularly high. These are learners who often enter school without the safety nets that more privileged peers take for granted. Many do not have stable nutrition, access to health care, parents who can guide them through academic transitions, or networks that open doors to higher education and employment. When educational support ends at the school gate, the factors that constrained their starting point continue to shape their outcomes.

The more meaningful question, then, is not only how many children we reach, but whether that education enables them to complete higher education, access meaningful employment, and create opportunities that were previously beyond reach for their families.

Measuring depth means following a child beyond school and into the years that determine whether education translates into genuine opportunity. It means tracking college completion rates and the employment trajectories of first-generation graduates. It means asking whether a young person from a low-income household is earning a stable income five years after leaving school, whether they are better positioned than their parents were at the same age, and whether education has genuinely helped interrupt the cycle of poverty across generations.

These outcomes require longer time horizons and support that extends beyond formal schooling. This is precisely why we track indicators such as college completion, employment outcomes, and career progression alongside academic performance. They provide a clearer picture of whether education has translated into lasting opportunity. They do not always fit neatly into annual reporting cycles. But they are the outcomes that justify the claim that education changes lives, and for children from underserved communities, they are the outcomes that matter most.

Achieving depth is not simply a matter of better measurement. It requires a fundamentally different relationship between an educational institution and the students it serves, one that recognises the full range of factors shaping a child's ability to learn and grow.

Our understanding of depth has been shaped by years of working with children from some of the most underserved communities in the country. We have seen students who were once at risk of dropping out become first-generation graduates, professionals, and income earners for their families. These outcomes are rarely driven by academics alone. They are shaped by whether a child is healthy enough to concentrate, nourished enough to attend regularly, and supported enough at home to stay enrolled through the transitions that tend to be most precarious.

This is why our model integrates health care and nutrition support, counselling, family engagement, and transport assistance alongside academic programming. A child who is unwell, hungry, or unsupported at home cannot fully benefit from what happens in the classroom. Addressing these factors is not supplementary to education; it is what makes education possible.

The same logic extends beyond school. The move from secondary school to higher education, and from higher education into the workforce, are the transitions where first-generation learners are most likely to fall away, not because they lack ability, but because they lack the scaffolding that more privileged peers take for granted. In our experience, students who receive continued support through these transitions are significantly more likely to persist in higher education and move into meaningful employment. Career guidance, college access support, mentorship, and employment readiness programmes are the mechanisms through which educational access is converted into long-term mobility. Organisations that walk alongside students through these transitions are recognising where genuine impact is actually made.

The same logic extends beyond school. The move from secondary school to higher education, and from higher education into the workforce, are the transitions where first-generation learners are most likely to fall away, not because they lack ability, but because they lack the scaffolding that more privileged peers take for granted. Career guidance, college access support, mentorship, and employment readiness programmes help convert educational access into long-term mobility.

None of this is an argument against broad-based access programmes. Reach matters enormously. A child who never enters school cannot benefit from depth. The challenge is to treat reach as a foundation rather than a finish line, and to build the structures that allow educational access to convert into lasting change in children's lives.

For children from underserved communities, this distinction is not abstract. It is the difference between a school system that acknowledges them and one that genuinely transforms their possibilities. When depth is built into the design of an educational programme, from the first year of school through to early professional life, the compounding effect on individual trajectories can be profound.

India has shown, repeatedly, that it can build things at scale. Bringing more children into the education system will always matter in a country of India's size. But breadth alone cannot be the measure of success. The true test of scale is whether it creates lasting change in the lives of the children it reaches.

For a first-generation learner from an underserved community, education is not one advantage among many. It is often the only one. Bringing more of these children into India's growth story is central to the country's long-term development ambitions. That singular weight demands more than enrollment. It demands the kind of sustained, holistic commitment that follows a child from their first day in a classroom to the day they step into a livelihood of their own. When that commitment is made and honoured, scale stops being a number and becomes a story. Millions of stories, each one a life genuinely changed.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Jaison C Mathew, chief executive officer, Christel House India.