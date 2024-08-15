India@78: Where India shines in health care

Since Independence, India has made remarkable strides in improving healthcare accessibility and availability, significantly reducing mortality rates and enhancing overall well-being (arogya). National initiatives have effectively controlled deadly diseases, boosting life expectancy from 32 years in 1947 to 70.19 years in 2022, marking a 100% increase over 75 years. Since 2014, the health sector in India has shown exponential improvement under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership. Today, India is at the forefront of global health care transformation, propelled by substantial investments and a steadfast commitment to enhancing health care access and affordability. Economic growth, supportive government policies, robust pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, and expanding middle class have been pivotal in transforming India into a rapidly evolving health care hub. Healthcare (Photo:Fortis Healthcare)

The Arogya Bharat initiative, part of Ayushman Bharat, focuses on establishing Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and implementing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). HWCs provide comprehensive primary health care, including maternal and child health, management of non-communicable diseases, and mental health support, easing the burden on higher-level facilities. PM-JAY, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, offers up to ₹5 lakh per family annually for secondary and tertiary care, reaching 56% of eligible beneficiaries and providing free treatment to millions. India's National Health Mission (NHM) since 2013 has enhanced health care delivery by improving immunization, maternal health outcomes, and disease control. Initiatives like the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), and National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) further demonstrate India's commitment to enhancing health care accessibility, affordability, and quality nationwide.

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in health care R&D innovation, significantly contributing to global health by making critical medicines affordable and accessible. The country ranks third worldwide as a producer of drugs and pharmaceuticals by volume, exporting to around 200 countries/territories. Through cutting-edge research and development, India is discovering new drugs and ensuring that essential medications are within reach for diverse populations. The Indian pharmaceutical industry is a powerhouse in vaccine production, supplying 62% of the global demand. It is a leading supplier of vaccines for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus (DPT), Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) used primarily against tuberculosis, and measles. Notably, at least 70% of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) vaccines, as per the essential immunisation schedule, are sourced from India, highlighting the country’s crucial role in global health initiatives. Additionally, India has made significant contributions to Ayush medicine alongside allopathic medicine. India's pharmaceutical exports, averaging $2-3 billion monthly, underscore its significant economic impact. The nation’s commitment to affordable drug development and expansive global distribution has positioned it as a key player in international health care. By continually enhancing its R&D capabilities, India is driving innovations that improve health outcomes and ensure that critical medicines are available to populations worldwide, fostering a healthier future for all.

India's digital health landscape is transforming health care delivery through technological advancements and government initiatives like the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Launched in 2020, NDHM aims to provide every Indian with a unique health ID and access to their health records, improving efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency. Telemedicine platforms such as eSanjeevani have expanded access to health care, allowing patients in remote areas to consult with doctors virtually. This has enhanced the healthcare ecosystem, increased efficiency, and improved doctor-patient connectivity. Digital health tools have also facilitated better Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) maintenance. We are also driving innovations in diagnostics, medical devices, health management systems, and mobile health applications. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data is pivotal in disease prediction, early diagnosis, personalised treatment plans, and optimising healthcare resources, leading to improved patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

The health care sector in India is increasingly becoming a significant source of employment, providing opportunities across various domains such as health care services, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, and research. With a current workforce exceeding six million in 2024, the sector anticipates adding over 6.3 million new jobs by 2030. This growth is driven by an increasing population and health care demands, support roles for doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, health care administrators, and researchers. The rise of health care startups and technological advancements further boosts employment in fields like telemedicine, health analytics, and digital health solutions. This growth not only addresses the country's health care demands but also contributes to economic development by generating employment opportunities at various skill levels, from frontline health care workers to highly specialised medical professionals and researchers.

There is great potential to harness India’s capabilities further in healthcare. Under the Union minister for health and family welfare, JP Nadda, the sector is set to see some remarkable initiatives. This year, along with a 12.59% increase in the health ministry’s budget to ₹90,658.63 crore and ₹3,200 crore allocated to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, a complete exemption of tax duty on three vital cancer medicines has also been announced. As way forward, addressing the shortage of health care professionals through training programmes and incentivising service in underserved areas is critical. Strengthening regulatory frameworks and implementing accreditation systems will ensure consistent quality of care across public and private health care providers. Investing in health care research and promoting innovation will be pivotal in addressing emerging health challenges, and raising collaboration between academia, industry and government to drive medical advancements. Expanding health insurance coverage and enhancing existing schemes like PM-JAY will provide comprehensive financial protection against all health expenses, reducing the economic burden on families.

India's health care sector stands poised for continued growth and transformation, driven by a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and affordability. With sustained efforts and collaborative initiatives, India is set to consolidate its position as a global leader in healthcare excellence, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for its citizens and beyond.

This article is authored by Tuhin A Sinha, national spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party, New Delhi.