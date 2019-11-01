e-paper
Creating a gas chamber

Adverse weather conditions worsen pollution in Delhi, creating a virtual gas chamber. Harmful particles and gases are trapped in the air, which is further choking the city.

ht-school Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: A view of Akshardham shrouded in smog in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The air quality in Delhi remained in the severe category with the smoky haze lingering over the national capital for the third consecutive day becoming a serious health concern for the residents.
New Delhi: A view of Akshardham shrouded in smog in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The air quality in Delhi remained in the severe category with the smoky haze lingering over the national capital for the third consecutive day becoming a serious health concern for the residents. (PTI)
         

Adverse weather conditions worsen pollution in Delhi, creating a virtual gas chamber. Harmful particles and gases are trapped in the air, which is further choking the city.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 16:43 IST

