Aditi Govitrikar on future roles: I don’t want to only play mothers

ByNavya Kharbanda
Feb 22, 2024 08:12 PM IST

Actor Aditi Govitrikar talks about her desire for future roles and working in the OTT medium.

Actor Aditi Govitrikar who was the first woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001 was now invited as a judge for the contest this year. Reflecting on her journey, she reminisces, “I was the first Indian to participate in Mrs. World, and I think I am the first Indian to go and judge it as well. Life comes full circle,” adding, “It was in Vegas itself, which is where I won my crown. It was a great opportunity and a big honour for me.”

In an industry plagued by typecasting, Gowarikar’s resolve to break free from the shackles of conventional roles is evident. “In the Indian entertainment industry, it’s like you either play the heroine or you become the heroine’s mother,” she observes candidly and continues, “There were no interesting roles for women as such. But now with OTT, that thing has changed. You have various roles and different kinds of options so I am looking forward to that. I don’t want to only play mothers, I also want to do challenging and strong roles, like playing a negative character, a doctor or a lawyer.”

For Govitrikar, the rise of OTT platforms marks a revolutionary shift in the landscape of Indian entertainment. “OTT became a good medium to explore opportunities. There’s so much content and that too, good quality one. The scale is also as big as a film, which is very endearing,” the 49-year-old says.

As she looks ahead, the actor’s calendar brims with promising projects. “I will be seen in an unnamed dark comedy on Hotstar with Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila and there’s Mismatched season 3, the shooting just started in January,” she ends.

