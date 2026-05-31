Bollywood math that doesn’t add up: Actors who played ‘maa’ to onscreen sons close to their age

It is believed that a female actor ages faster than men in Bollywood. Well, these celebs have played the role of onscreen mothers to actors remarkably close to their own age: The 'mothers' of Bollywood Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

In the trailer of the upcoming David Dhawan comedy, actor Varun Dhawan (39) asks Maniesh Paul to find him a fake mother, ‘Nirupa Roy jaisi’. In the next scene, Varun introduces actor Mouni Roy (40), who is a year older than him, as his mother to his soon-to-be wife Pooja Hegde and her onscreen brother Jimmy Shergill. Even though this seems to be a deliberate comic twist, Mouni’s unusual casting as Varun’s fake mother has sparked a debate online ahead of the film’s release on June 5 Raja Shivaji

Earlier this month, Raja Shivaji became the first Marathi film to enter the ₹100 crore club. Lead actor, director and co-producer Riteish Deshmukh (47) won hearts as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film, whereas his real-life ‘baiko’ Genelia Deshmukh portrayed the role of Saibai. But what shocked the internet was Bhagyashree’s (57) casting as Riteish’s onscreen mother Jijabai, considering the small age gap of 10 years between them Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025), audiences witnessed actor Ranveer Singh’s (40) character Jaskirat’s backstory and transformation into undercover agent Hamza. Many new characters were introduced in the spy action thriller, amongst which was Jaskirat’s onscreen mother Prabneet Kaur Rangi, played by actor Madhurjeet Sarghi (44) who is just four years older than Ranveer Nishaanchi

Anurag Kashyap’s 2025 film Nishaanchi followed the story of a mother and her twin sons, both caught between crime and conscience. While actor Aaishvary Thackeray (24) portrayed the roles of twin brothers Babloo Nishaanchi and Dabloo Wafadaar Singh, 31-year-old Monika Panwar was cast as his onscreen mother, whose character progresses from her twenties to her fifties in the film. In reality, Monika is just 7 years older to Aaishvary Ramayana