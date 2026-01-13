Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor on the film's ban in Middle East; reveals Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's work process

After nearly 15 years of navigating auditions, rejections, and broken promises, actor Danish Pandor is finally enjoying widespread recognition with Dhurandhar. However, he remains clear-eyed about the industry’s realities, saying that even a successful film does not guarantee a smooth road ahead. “The industry is unpredictable. There were phases when I didn’t have work for two-and-a-half or three years. You keep auditioning, keep hearing no, and at some point, you start questioning yourself.” Danish Pandor on life post Dhurandhar's success: A hit film doesn’t guarantee you better work

With Dhurandhar rising high on the charts, Danish is cautious about his future prospects. “A hit film doesn’t guarantee you better work. It gives you visibility, yes, but you still have to go out there and prove yourself again.” Playing Uzair has brought him immense audience love, which he calls both overwhelming and deeply humbling. He credits co-stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for creating an inspiring environment on set.

“Ranveer is a rare actor who allows others to shine,” Danish says. “He is one of the most secure and selfless actors I have ever seen. His only focus is how to lift the scene and make it better. He comes to set completely prepared, completely in character. You get inspired just watching him work.”

Danish also shares how working with Akshaye Khanna was equally eye-opening. “He is a man of very few words. He sits quietly, observes everything, and when the camera rolls, he transforms. That kind of silent preparation is very powerful. Watching him taught me how much acting is about listening and absorbing – an experience no acting school can give you.”

Responding to Dhurandhar, being banned in Middle East, and being called a propaganda Danish Pandor maintained that cinema is ultimately open to interpretation and that differing opinions are part of the process. “Cinema is subjective. Dhurandhar is about storytelling and not about forcefully pushing a message on anyone. Viewers are intelligent enough to decide what they want to take from it,” he says, adding that he does not let criticism weigh him down. “If you keep focusing on the negative aspects, you won’t be able to move forward. You take what is good and move ahead with a pinch of salt.”

While the film has found box-office success and audience appreciation, Danish is careful not to romanticize what it means for his future. “When people love your performance, it feels very overwhelming. You feel grateful, but at the same time, it becomes a responsibility when you choose your next project. You have to live up to that love.”

Despite the sudden success, Danish hasn’t stopped doing what he did when no one knew his name – reaching out and following up. “I still message people. That’s part of the job. You cannot sit back and assume things will come to you. You can only control your effort, you can give your hundred percent. The rest is not in your hands.”

Danish ends by sharing an incident where he lost a role despite being finalized for it. “The director had loved my audition, the script had been mailed to me, and a contract had already been sent. Everything was in place, and I was told I was doing the film. I was just waiting for the shoot to start. Months passed, and then one day, I saw the trailer of that very film – and realized it had been made with someone else,” he shares, adding, “What do you do in that situation? You can’t fight it. You can’t question it. You just move on.”