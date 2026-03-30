Dhurandhar: The Revenge re-released in theatres with changes, here’s what’s different now
A blink-and-miss mistake in Dhurandhar: The Revenge sparked a wave of memes online but within days, the makers rolled out a corrected version across theatres
Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office, a small on-screen error briefly grabbed audience attention. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel has been widely praised for its scale and detailing. However, a minor glitch in one scene quickly went viral.
The moment in question featured Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in an intense fight sequence. In a reflection captured during the scene, a cameraman was visible for a split second, something sharp-eyed viewers caught and shared widely on social media. The clip soon turned into a meme fest, drawing both amusement and criticism.
The makers, however, moved swiftly to address the issue. According to a trade source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday.”
The source further explained, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It’s praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and his team got the mistake corrected. It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it’ll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite.”
A blockbuster run continues
Despite the brief distraction, the film’s performance remains unaffected. The sequel builds on the story of Hamza, diving deeper into his origins and emotional arc. Alongside Ranveer, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
With collections crossing ₹300 crore globally within just a few days, Dhurandhar 2 continues to hold its position as a major box office success.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More