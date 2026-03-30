Dhurandhar: The Revenge re-released in theatres with changes, here’s what’s different now

Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office, a small on-screen error briefly grabbed audience attention. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed sequel has been widely praised for its scale and detailing. However, a minor glitch in one scene quickly went viral. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

The moment in question featured Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in an intense fight sequence. In a reflection captured during the scene, a cameraman was visible for a split second, something sharp-eyed viewers caught and shared widely on social media. The clip soon turned into a meme fest, drawing both amusement and criticism.

The makers, however, moved swiftly to address the issue. According to a trade source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday.”

The source further explained, “In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror’s reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It’s praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and his team got the mistake corrected. It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it’ll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite.”