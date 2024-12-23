Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon's war of words has Badshah jumping in as mediator: What's the whole mess about?

'Ariana what are you doing here?!' Was Badshah's Instagram story an attempt to mediate between Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon as they spar from afar?(Photos: Instagram, X)

This could have been your reaction to Badshah's impromptu deep dive as a self-appointed mediator between the currently swirling Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon feud. But that's only if you weren't part of the generation that witnessed Badshah's peak, which coincidentally, overlapped significantly with that of another former P-Pop heavyweight, Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Now with this overlap in their success graphs, of course came massive egos and eventually a very public feud — something which also seems to be what's going on with Diljit and AP.

To catch you up, both Diljit and AP are currently in the midst of their India tours — Dil Luminati and Brownpoint India respectively. Also on tour through the country, is the very up and coming Karan Aujla with his Tauba Tauba legacy. During one of his recent concerts Diljit, who usually tends to keep things extremely candid and conversational with his audience, gave a shoutout to both AP and Aujla, in a way, promoting their India tours. On the face of it this seems like a great gesture but AP was in no mood to entertain it. Shortly after, during his Chandigarh concert, the With You singer hit back, indirectly calling the shoutout a self-serving marketing gimmick for the Lover singer, also revealing how AP was blocked from Diljit's account. He said, "I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?".

Not one to take a direct attack lying down, Diljit shared a screenshot of AP's Instagram handle, elaborating how he may be in disagreement with governments, but never artists. "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa....kalaakaran naal ni", read Diljit's story caption.

AP too hit back, sharing screen recordings of the fact that he had at one point, been blocked by Diljit. Now we can't predict how far ahead this distant sparring will continue, but Badshah jumping into the mix with his Instagram story, hoping to mediate, makes sense. In a caption which highlights the need for such top-ranking artists to stand by each other in unity, one can't help but be reminded of Badshah's own years-long feud with Yo Yo Honey Singh, over credits involving the erstwhile group Mafia Mundeer.

Nonetheless, during his GraFest 2024 performance, Badshah officially ended the feud, taking Honey Singh's name, and stating how he has chosen to move on from all that they did not agree on.

Coming back to Diljit and AP, fans for one, are not at all impressed with how Diljit and AP are handling the situation. Comments expressing this read, "release diss tracks, whats with this talking on the stage bs?" and "Both of you meet your class teacher during recess.".

Who do you think is in the wrong here?