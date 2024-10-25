Exclusive: Actor Hemansh Kohli to tie the knot on November 12

A little birdie tells us that Yaariyan fame actor Hemansh Kohli is all set to tie the knot in New Delhi on November 12. The actor is planning for a temple wedding, and the preparations are on in full swing. Delhi happens to be his home and the actor wanted a wedding in his hometown. Marriage on cards for actor Hemansh Kohli.

According to sources, the girl is from a non-Bollywood background, and it is arranged-cum love marriage for the two. A source close to the actor has confirmed that the actor has picked designer Kunal Rawal to do his wedding outfit.

The wedding is going to be a close-knit affair with only his family and close friends being a part of it.

The 34-year-old is currently shooting for his upcoming film Julia and Kalia in Uttarakhand and will join his family post wrapping up the shoot.

Congratulations are in order for the actor!