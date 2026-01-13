Exclusive | Does Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo have a cameo featuring Akshay Kumar? Here's the truth

O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is already creating curiosity among viewers with it's teaser drop, which happened recently. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the cast is also being lauded. But there's one name, whose presence is being rumoured in a cameo: Akshay Kumar. Akshay Kumar

The IMDb cast of the film mentions the superstar's name, billing it as ‘special appearance’. Social media too has been abuzz ever since. Sadly, it's not true. A source tells us, “Akshay is not a part of O'Romeo, in any role.”

Rumours had even suggested today that Akshay stepped in as the antagonist after Randeep Hooda had to exit O'Romeo due to some personal issues. But HT City can confirm it's not true.

Meanwhile, Akshay is looking at a busy 2026, with Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla all set for releases.