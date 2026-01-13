Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Exclusive | Does Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo have a cameo featuring Akshay Kumar? Here's the truth

    Rumour is rife that actor Akshay Kumar has a special role in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo. HT City brings you the truth. 

    Published on: Jan 13, 2026 7:19 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is already creating curiosity among viewers with it's teaser drop, which happened recently. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the cast is also being lauded. But there's one name, whose presence is being rumoured in a cameo: Akshay Kumar.

    Akshay Kumar
    Akshay Kumar

    The IMDb cast of the film mentions the superstar's name, billing it as ‘special appearance’. Social media too has been abuzz ever since. Sadly, it's not true. A source tells us, “Akshay is not a part of O'Romeo, in any role.”

    Rumours had even suggested today that Akshay stepped in as the antagonist after Randeep Hooda had to exit O'Romeo due to some personal issues. But HT City can confirm it's not true.

    Meanwhile, Akshay is looking at a busy 2026, with Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla all set for releases.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Does Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo Have A Cameo Featuring Akshay Kumar? Here's The Truth
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Exclusive | Does Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo Have A Cameo Featuring Akshay Kumar? Here's The Truth
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes