Exclusive | I was liked for Chamkila’s role before Diljit Dosanjh: Udaybir Sandhu

“I had auditioned for Chamkila’s part. I had done a lot of research and I was totally invested in it. I was the one who was liked for the part,” he says. However, things didn’t go as planned. According to the 27-year-old, director Imtiaz Ali “always wanted a singer for it… they didn’t think a non-singer would be able to perform it”.

Opening up about a moment that could have changed his career trajectory, Udaybir reveals he almost landed the lead role in Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), a part that eventually went to actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh .

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, actor Udaybir Sandhu , who played Pinda, actor Ranveer Singh’ s friend, is taking a moment to reflect. While he’s enjoying the spotlight, he hasn’t forgotten the struggle that shaped his journey.

Despite the disappointment, Udaybir holds no bitterness. “When I got to know that Diljit had been cast for the role instead of me, I understood the decision. He did a great job in the film, but I could have played it very well too because I was invested,” he admits.

And what initially felt like a setback eventually turned into an opportunity, as the same audition helped him land another role in the film. “It was due to my audition for Amar Singh Chamkila that I later got the chance to play (late Punjabi singer) Shinda’s role in the film,” he shares.

Looking back, Udaybir believes the struggles he faced have made his current success more meaningful. “If you get a chance early on, it’s almost like a fluke… you stop doing that kind of hard work. So you need that struggle, that hustle,” he ends.

Along with Diljit in lead role, Amar Singh Chamkila also saw actor Parineeti Chopra.

About Udaybir Udaybir debuted in Hindi films with Akshay Kumar’s Gold (2018). A former national-level hockey player from Punjab, he also helped train the cast for the sport. Alongside acting, he has worked as a model in India and South Africa.

Prior to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he also featured in Ikk Kudi opposite Shehnaaz Gill.