EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin to star together in a web series

Recently, Karan Tacker shared a series of pictures from his ongoing shoot in Mumbai at the infamous Marine Drive. The actor had called the experience a dream coming true as he said, “I grew up watching films shot on the marine drive and always felt it’s such a big star, big film thing to do and added it to my bucket list of locations, well, yesterday, that dream came true.” Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin to star together in a web series

Now, we have exclusively learnt that the project that the actor is shooting for is a web series which will see him team up with actor Kalki Koechlin for the first time. An insider source reveals to us, "This is the first time Karan and Kalki are working together, and their equation is going to form an integral part of the story. The shoot for the show is currently going on in Mumbai, and the makers aim to utilise a lot of real locations in the city for it."

While other details about the project are kept under wraps, the duo was seen shooting for the series at Marine Drive recently. Karan was last seen in the 2022 web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and will be returning to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops series with the next season. As for Kalki, she was last seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and web series Made In Heaven 2.