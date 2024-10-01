Kalki Koechlin reveals her bold breakup 'tactic': Sleep with someone, then tell him so he ends things with you

Actor Kalki Koechlin recently spoke about her break-up approach, when she was younger. Deciding to end a relationship is never easy, but knowing how to break up with someone may be even harder. While there is no exact script that works for every situation, during an interview with Hauterrfly, Kalki recalled what worked for her once she decided to break up with her partner. Also read | Breakup Day 2023: 8 effective tips to deal with post-breakup depression Kalki Koechlin has opened up about her break up strategy when she was 'very young'.

Kalki recalls how she would break up with someone

When asked if she's a ‘clean break up kind of person’, the actor said, "I have had both kinds of relationships. I think it's definitely better to do the clean break but it's very hard. So, just be very sure when you want to break up... I also had another tactic when I was very young, which was to sleep with someone and then tell him. Then, he breaks up with me. (This way you don't get back together) That is it."

On dating multiple people at once

The actor, who was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap, has been with Guy Hershberg for many years and the two share a daughter, Sappho, who was born in 2020. During the same interview, the actor also recalled there was a time when she was dating multiple people at the same time.

She said, "Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that s***, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries... I don’t think you can go as deep in a polyamorous relationship. Although I do know people who have managed to have a lifetime and have kids as well and do it. For me, it was a very different period in my life, I was much younger. I wasn’t interested in settling down, so it was okay. The idea was to be kind of each other’s main person but just also be like an experiment. I know people who have done but I don’t know if I would be able to be as invested in a long term.”