Breakup Day 2023: 8 effective tips to deal with post-breakup depression

A breakup can leave you in a very painful state of mind, especially if the relationship ended on a bitter note. Moving on from a broken relationship can be tougher for some people than others and they may develop poor self-esteem and depressed state of mind. It doesn't matter whether you initiated the breakup or your partner did. Navigating life after breakup is an arduous task. When you are trying to come to terms with your breakup all kinds of negative feelings like pain, anger, betrayal and sadness grip you and living life afresh becomes a big struggle. The way forward after a relationship goes sour is to move on and meet new people. But it's much easier said than done. One of the best ways to come out of these trying times is to stay connected with your friends and family. They can certainly not fill the void but can help you to stay positive. (Also read: Breakup Day 2023: Date, history, funny quotes and memes to share on this day)

"Sometimes breakups are very hard, especially when they come as a terrible shock. It is natural to go through a lot of painful emotions during this phase. You may experience physical symptoms such as headaches or chest pain from time to time. These physical symptoms should lessen over time, but if they don't, there's a possibility that you might have depression," says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali.

On the last day of Anti Valentine's Week, face your fears and take the final step towards your healing post breakup. Dr Kapoor shares effective tips to help you with post breakup depression.

1. Take time to grieve: It's normal to feel overwhelmed with emotions after a breakup. Allow yourself to process your emotions and take the time to grieve.

2. Avoid social media: It is normal that you might be tempted to check up on your ex's profile. But be careful; this will always trigger bad feelings and slow down your recovery.

3. Avoid your ex: It is very hard but not impossible, especially if you have kids. After a breakup, try not to contact your ex in any situation.

4. Talk to someone: Trying to talk to a trusted friend or family member can help you to get your emotions out and can provide you with a sense of comfort and support.

5. Go easy on yourself: A breakup can hurt your self-esteem and break you into pieces. Instead of dwelling on what you did wrong, try to learn from your mistakes. That’ll help you in the future and boost your confidence.

6. Do some exercise: Exercise releases endorphins, which can help to improve your mood. Even a simple walk or jog can help to lift your spirits.

7. Practice self-care: Take care of yourself. Get plenty of sleep, eat healthy, and make time for relaxation.

8. Look forward to the future. Thinking about your next relationship or focusing on yourself might help you feel hopeful going forward.

