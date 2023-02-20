Breakup Day 2023: Date, history, funny quotes and memes to share on this day

Breakup Day 2023: The Anti-Valentine's week is almost coming to an end. The week started right after Valentine’s Day when Slap Day was celebrated on February 15. Every year, after the Valentine’s Week is over, Anti-Valentine's week starts for the ones who are not in love, or who have suffered heartbreak in recent times. With the public display of romance during Valentine's Week everywhere, from streets to social media, it can get little tiring for the ones who are single. Hence, Anti-Valentine's Week is the answer for them. It consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.

Breakup Day marks the end of Anti-Valentine's Week. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here’s all that you need to know about breakup Day.

ALSO READ: Missing Day 2023: What to do when you miss someone badly, ways to cope and heal

Date:

Breakup Day falls on the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week – exactly one week after Valentine’s Day. Breakup Day, every year is celebrated on February 18.

History:

Breakup mostly happens when we are not compatible with the ones we are with. Breakups are reminders that love, and relationships are not always rosy and lovely. Sometimes it can bring pain to us as well. Breakup Day is celebrated to remind the ones who are stuck in toxic relationships to break free and find the ones who they can have a healthy relationship with.

Significance:

On this day, as opposed to red heart-shaped balloons, black heart-shaped balloons are inflated. It is a reminder to people that not everyone’s relationship is easy. Some people also choose this occasion to let go of their ex-lover and embrace self-love and the journey of finding and exploring themselves. People also burn images of ex-lovers and end the relationship and let go of the trauma of a toxic relationship.

Funny quotes and memes:

As we celebrate Breakup Day, what is life without a little humour? Often when we look back at the past and remember the pain we felt at one point, we laugh at ourselves for ignoring the red flags. Letting go of toxic relationships also means growing up and becoming more mature. Here's a few memes and funny quotes we found on the Internet which are absolute gold!

LOL, we all have been there.(Pinterest)

Well, IFKYK.(Pinterest)

"All discarded lovers should be given a second chance, but with somebody else." - Mae West

Haha, we are the best, aren't we?(Pinterest)

"The trouble with women is that they get all excited about nothing... and then marry him!" - Cher

"I think... therefore, I'm single." - Lizz Winstead

Go, give youself a long warm hug.(Pinterest)

"There are always a few before-Valentine's Day breakups that allow people to cancel reservations." - John Imbergamo