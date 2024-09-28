Kalki Koechlin admits to dating multiple people at once: ‘I wasn’t interested in settling down’

Today, Kalki Koechlin is married to Guy Hershberg with whom she shares a daughter, Sappho. But there was a time when the actor was dating multiple people at the same time because she was interested in a long-term commitment. Also read: Kalki Koechlin on taking up lesser work: People are harsh towards women over 40 Most recently, the actor was seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Sam Bahadur and second season of Made in Heaven. (Instagram)

The actor, who was previously married to director Anurag Kashyap, looked back at her personal life in an interview with Hauterrfly.

A chapter of the past

During the conversation, the actor spoke about having polyamorous relationships and the complexities that come with it. She stressed that monogamy is a choice, just like polyamory.

Both situations, according to Kalki, come with their own set of very strict boundaries and rules. And the parties have to agree to those before getting into it.

In the interview, she was asked if she could pull off a polyamorous relationship. To which she responded, “Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that sh*t, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries.”

Talking about the boundaries, Kalki added, “It means, perhaps it can’t be from your circle. I don’t think you can go as deep in a polyamorous relationship. Although I do know people who have managed to have a lifetime and have kids as well and do it. For me, it was a very different period in my life, I was much younger. I wasn’t interested in settling down, so it was okay. The idea was to be kind of each other’s main person but just also be like an experiment. I know people who have done but I don’t know if I would be able to be as invested in a long term.”

Kalki and Guy welcomed their daughter, Sappho, in 2020. She stays with her family in Goa and travels to Mumbai and the rest of the world for work.