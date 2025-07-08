Fans long for Virat Kohli’s return to Tests after spotting him at Wimbledon: ‘Reconsider your decision and come back’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s surprise appearance at Wimbledon 2025—cheering for Novak Djokovic alongside wife Anushka Sharma—wasn’t warmly received by everyone. While the star-studded crowd at Centre Court on Monday included sporting legends like Roger Federer, Joe Root, and James Anderson, a section of Indian cricket fans took to social media to express disappointment at seeing Virat in the stands instead of on the pitch. Virat Kohli along with Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for Novak Djokovic

Many online posts lamented 36-year-old’s absence from the Indian Test squad, especially during the ongoing tour of England. “Seeing Virat sat watching Wimbledon pains me, we should be the ones sat watching him playing in England,” wrote one user on X. Another echoed the sentiment: “A 36-year-old retired legend watching the 38-year-old gentleman playing tennis at Wimbledon. How fast time changes…”

The sharpest criticism came from fans drawing comparisons with Djokovic's longevity. “Just a reminder – Djokovic is 38 years old & still grinding & you're just 36, already took retirement from 2 formats. Reconsider your decision & comeback again. It's not too late yet (sic),” one fan pleaded.

Virat, who announced his retirement from Test cricket ended his red-ball career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. His decision to step away from the longest format came as a shock to many, despite his previous retirement from T20Is after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. But his decision still stings for many supporters—especially when England is hosting cricket and Virat is merely watching a different kind of action unfold.

At Wimbledon, Virat seemed captivated by Novak’s dramatic fourth-round comeback win against Australia's Alex de Minaur. Sharing a moment from the match, he posted on Instagram: “What a win! It was business as usual for the gladiator.” Later, Novac reposted Virat’s story with a simple message: “Thank you for supporting.”