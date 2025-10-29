Lazarus actor Alexandra Roach: There's something universal about a mystery thriller

Sharing what pulled her towards the series that is currently streaming on Prime Video, the actor says, “It's such a surprising story and you never know where it's going to go. I think that's what people are really enjoying about this thriller. As an actor, it's such a joy to work on something that you just never know what's around the next corner. I loved playing Jenna, she's spiritual, curious and instinctive and I loved bringing all of those sides of me out while I was playing her.”

Author-creator Harlan Coben ’s mystery thriller Lazarus recently released, and for actor Alexandra Roach, working on the project co-starring Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy was a “privilege”. She says, “It was such a great honour to be a part of a Harlan Coben production and an original thriller from someone who is dominating the industry and this genre. It's such a privilege to be a part of this story and to work with such amazing actors on a story that's dark, gripping and an edge-of-the-seat thriller, which he so brilliantly writes.”

Alexandra Roach agrees to the universal appeal of the genre, as she says, “Especially a ghost story like this, it takes me back to being a child and gathering around in your pyjamas and passing the torch around trying to spook each other out. There's something so universal about a story like this, that it doesn't matter where you're from, you can connect and enjoy the thrill of storytelling at its best like this.”

The show has garnered a fan base in India too and the actor wishes to visit the country soon. “I would love to come to India and it's definitely on top of the list of places for me to travel. I feel like I haven't travelled enough but as soon as I can, I'll definitely be over there,” she says, adding that the prospect of being part of Indian films excites her: “I'm no expert on it but I would love to be part of one. I'm so curious about it and open to learning about the culture, the films out there, and the industry that you have that's thriving over there.”

Alexandra reveals the biggest takeaway she had from Lazarus was the “spirituality aspect of Jenna”. She says, “I've always been interested, curious and open to that side of things but delving deep into that stuff and learning it definitely has influenced me and my own spiritual practise.”