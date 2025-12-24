Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her daughter Ariana's Bollywood debut: ‘I want her to be part of my history…’

At the event, Ariana’s presence became a talking point on social media, with fans drawing comparisons between the young starlet and American singer–actor Selena Gomez; Ariana won hearts online, sparking conversations about whether she might follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Actor Mahima Chaudhry is no stranger to the spotlight. But in recent months, it’s her daughter Ariana Chaudhry who has been capturing public attention. The mother–daughter duo most recently made waves when they attended the premiere of Nadaaniyan , a film that marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In a recent conversation with Filmygyaan, Mahima addressed the growing curiosity about Ariana’s potential Bollywood debut. When asked about her daughter's potential debut she said, candidly, “Soon toh nahi… but yes.” She further added, “I love the films, I love creativity and I want her to be part of my history. I would really like that because I feel ki maine jo bhi set up kiya hai life mein yahi set up kiya hai, and there’s nothing like Mumbai so I want her to be here.”

The actor added that while she’s in no rush to see her daughter enter the industry, she would wholeheartedly support Ariana if she chooses to pursue acting.

Ariana becomes an internet favourite The buzz around Ariana has only grown since her red-carpet appearance. Netizens have flooded comment sections praising her poise and calling her a “spitting image” of her mother. Many also noted her striking resemblance to Selena Gomez, with one fan writing, “She looks like Selena from her early Disney days.”

While Ariana’s Bollywood debut may not be on the cards just yet, Mahima’s recent remarks make it clear that she wouldn’t mind passing on the cinematic legacy to her daughter someday.