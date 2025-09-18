Netizens debate ‘real reason’ behind Deepika Padukone’s departure from Kalki 2898 AD sequel: ‘Reflects poorly on her..’

Deepika Padukone’s streak with big-banner films appears to have hit another roadblock. After her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit earlier this year, the actor has now been officially dropped from Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel. Today (September 18), Vyjayanthi Movies issued a statement on X announcing the development. The note read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Many users speculated about behind-the-scenes tensions. One comment read, “I'm unable to understand what is going so drastically wrong with #DeepikaPadukone? Is she making unreasonable demands or not offering enough days? Or is she asking for an exorbitant amount of money as remuneration? Whatever it is. This reflects very poorly on @deepikapadukone that after #SandeepVanga, another reputed production house from South has thrown her out of their movie. The optics are terrible. Deepika must come out and clarify everything honestly or else her career will go into permanent tailspin.”

The move sparked an immediate flurry of reactions online, with netizens debating why an actor who played such a central role in the first film was suddenly out of the sequel. One fan asked bluntly, “Why? Give the proper reasons…she is playing important role in Kalki.” Another echoed the confusion, writing, “After Spirit, Deepika Padukone removed from another big budget movie from Telugu Industry..!! What is the real story behind these removals?”

Others were more concerned about the story itself, pointing out how central her character was in the first installment. As one user put it, “But the entire film is centred around her — the whole story is about saving her! If her elimination doesn’t affect the script at its core, then it’s fine, since the #Kalki2898AD sequel can be ranked either #1 or #2 in terms of box office potential.” Another added, “Isn’t she at the centre of the cat n mouse game? Wonder how a sequel will pan out without her as a pivotal character.”

Of course, theories also swirled about the cause of her exit. One user suggested, “Jyada paise maang liye lagta hai,” while another wondered, “Why is it because of number of hours per day again?” There was even speculation of a rift with her co-star: “Before #Spirit and now Kalki 2 I think things are not going well b/w Prabhas and her.” A sharper take came from another comment: “First #Spirit, now #Kalki2898AD sequel. Back-to-back exits for Deepika Padukone from Prabhas films. Is this about ‘commitment’ or about some serious behind-the-scenes drama.”