Passenger on India debut: I would love to work in a Bollywood film

Though he’s visited India quite a few times as a tourist, his week-long sojourn this November is extra special. Passenger aka Mike Rosenberg is looking forward to marking his music debut in India with a three-city tour. “India has always been close to my heart. I’ve been to Kerala so many times and the place is magical. But I never got a chance to travel to other parts of the country. During my week-long musical trip to India, I wish to soak in the magic and culture of the beautiful place,” says the multi-award-winning English singer-songwriter, who will be performing Passenger India 2025 across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The tour has been produced and promoted by Bookmyshow Live. Passenger(Photo: Instagram)

As he speaks to us from the UK, he admits that he’s aware of the kind of love his music receives in India. “Thanks to social media and other music platforms, I get to gauge the love Indians shower on me and my music. Since I’m a lot into indie folk, I know Indians resonate with that kind of work. I can’t wait to take the stage and offer all that I have to my fans during my India tour. I want my concerts to be the best Indians have seen. People spend money and invest so much time and emotions in attending a concert, and I make sure I make my gigs interactive so that they feel a part of it,” says Passenger.

The 41-year-old, who calls himself “lazy” when it comes to educating himself with music from other countries, says he’s aware of the kind of popularity Indian musicians such as AR Rahman command globally, and he hopes to learn more about such artistes and their works. The singer, best-known for his chartbuster Let Her Go, shares, “I would love to work in a Bollywood film. Though my trip is really packed, I hope to catch up with some artistes and explore the possibility of collab. I feel I can connect with Indian audiences, as the themes for my music - love, loss and introspection- are something Indians resonate with.”