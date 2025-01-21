Menu Explore
'Jhukega nahi s**la': 'Saif is Safe' chants the internet as Saif Ali Khan returns home after stabbing ordeal

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 21, 2025 05:57 PM IST

It's been an incredibly tough few days for Saif Ali Khan and his family after the attempted robbery and definite stabbing incident which took place last week

But all is well now.

Saif Ali Khan finally discharged from hospital following surgery for injuries sustained during attempted robbery
Saif Ali Khan finally discharged from hospital following surgery for injuries sustained during attempted robbery

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Satguru Sharan residence in Mumbai's Bandra, became the site of a gruesome attempted robbery in the wee hours of January 16 at around 2AM. Like the true on-screen and off-screen hero that he is, Saif was gravely injured as he attempted to (successfully) protect his family from the assailant who in turn managed to stab Saif as many as 6 times before fleeing through the fire escape route.

The 54-year-old actor was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an auto, accompanied by his son Taimur, where he was rushed into emergency surgery to tend to his wounds — two deep, two mid and two superficial, including a thoracic spinal cord injury which left a 2.5-inch knife blade stuck. After a few days of recovery, first in the ICU and then in the special ward, Saif was discharged from the hospital earlier today evening.

The paparazzi and heightened security swarmed his and Kareena's Satguru Sharan residence as Saif, looking dapper in a crisp white button down, fitted denims and dark shades, emerged in sight, walking straight. As a matter of fact, Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who was tending to Saif, had also shared how at the time of his bloodied arrival at the hospital, he 'walked in like a lion', looking every bit the Nawab he is. Gutted by the senseless crime, the internet has been praying for Saif's quick recovery and is now even more jubilant as the 'lion' has returned home.

Comments expressing their joy read: "🔥 Walk like King 👑", "Jhukega nahi sala 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥", "True nawab 😍", "Itna fit kaise", "Ek dm Race movie jaisa entry mara", "Aisa lgra hai he is straight out of race shoot🔥" and "Tiger is back 🔥".

What a regal sight indeed!

