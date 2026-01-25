Singer Prakriti Kakar Marries entrepreneur Vinay Anand in a dreamy Jaipur wedding

Singer Prakriti Kakar has officially tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand in an intimate ceremony at the Fort Barwara near Jaipur. Best known for her hit Bollywood tracks like Bheegh Loon… (Khamoshiyan-2015) and Hawaa Hawaa (Mubarakan -2017) the singer shared a series of "dreamy" photos on Instagram this Sunday, giving her fans a first look at the nuptials. Prakriti Kakar and Vinay Anand

The couple officially exchanged vows on January 23, with Prakriti looking ethereal in an intricately embroidered red lehenga complemented by emerald and polki jewellery. She captioned the announcement simply: “Just Married. 23.01.2026,” followed by a red heart and infinity emoji.

The wedding photos quickly drew congratulatory messages from the film and music industries. Actor Triptii Dimri posted, “Congratulations," while Manushi Chhillar wrote "How beautiful" with a heart emoji. Sukriti Kakar wrote, “Love you both," and music composer Vishal Dadlani wished them "Congratulations and permanent joy." A heartfelt message came from the bride's elder sister, Akriti Kakar, who wrote, “My whole heart."

Earlier, Prakriti opened up about her wedding plans and told us, “The wedding is at Fort Barwara near Jaipur, which will be an intimate ceremony. That will be followed by celebrations in Delhi. There will also be a big reception in Mumbai where everyone who has been part of my journey and industry colleagues will join in. It’s going to be two weeks of fun."

​This picturesque wedding was a two-week-long affair celebration. The festivities began earlier with a surprise bachelorette getaway organised by her sisters and a group of friends at a lakeside villa.