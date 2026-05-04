The real reason why Priyanka Chopra will skip MET Gala 2026…

Priyanka Chopra’s absence from the MET Gala 2026 has sparked curiosity among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, as the actor is typically a standout presence at the prestigious event. Priyanka Chopra

A source tells us, “Priyanka is unable to attend the MET Gala this year as she is currently in the middle of an extensive global press tour for the promotions of the upcoming season of Citadel, which releases on May 6, followed immediately by her travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year."

The MET Gala has witnessed some of its most iconic, internet-breaking moments through Priyanka Chopra — she has long been its undeniable Queen Bee, delivering looks that have set the tone for the night and redefined the conversation year after year.