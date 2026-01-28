Throwback: When Arijit Singh banned his songs at home and called Bollywood’s pay system ‘unfair’

In a message shared on social media, Arijit confirmed that while he would complete pending projects, he is stepping away from film music to focus on Indian classical work and independent gigs. The decision, though unexpected, reflects sentiments the singer had hinted at in past interviews — about disillusionment, artistic exhaustion, and the industry’s imbalance between art and commerce.

Arijit Singh’s sudden retirement from playback singing has come as a massive shock to fans and the film industry alike. “I am calling it off, it was a wonderful journey,” Arijit Singh said on Tuesday (January 27, 2026), announcing that he will not be taking up any new assignments as a playback singer.

“My name is not me anymore…” In a 2023 interview with The Music Podcast, Arijit opened up about feeling detached from his own identity and music. “There was a time when I used to associate with my name, Arijit Singh. But as I grew up, there came a point when hearing my name would annoy me. There would be a crowd calling out my name. Initially, it felt overwhelming, but eventually I realised that my name is not me anymore. It’s a perception people have created about me,” he said.

He went on to reveal that the feeling grew so strong he eventually stopped allowing his songs to be played at home. “Now nobody at home or at work addresses me by that name. It has become a joke. I get irritated hearing it. There was a time when I even got irritated listening to my own songs. Now I don’t feel irritated — I simply ignore it. Earlier, I was very strict about not hearing my songs. The situation was such that nobody would play a song when I was at home. Then I became a little easy around it.”

The singer has often voiced his concerns about the industry’s treatment of musicians. Despite being one of the highest-paid artists in Bollywood, Arijit said that unequal pay and exploitative practices slowly kill an artist. “They are fair in their own game. This entire business is conducted on the back of artists. An artist is not as practical as a businessman. But since the business depends on the artist’s work, if everyone feels it’s not fair, then something is wrong. People should think about it,” he said.

Speaking about music labels, Arijit added, “They should be clear about certain things. Either pay fairly for the work being done or don’t assign work at all. There are many people who don’t get paid in proportion to the work they put in. Everything is negotiated at the end of the day.”

He also explained how this imbalance begins with casual verbal deals and often leads to exploitation. “Because it’s mostly a verbal discussion. One thing is discussed, the work becomes something else, and the payment turns into something entirely different.”

“That’s when you kill an artist…” Describing the emotional and financial stress faced by singers, Arijit said, “Artists keep wondering whether they’ve earned enough for the month or year. That stress is always there. All they have is their art. So they use it to survive. They negotiate an amount and agree to work. But during the process, they forget how much they should be working for that money.”

“Some artists are extremely passionate. They get so involved in their work that they stop thinking about money. They just want to do a better job. After the final output, they realise how much effort they put in. When the payment turns out to be less than promised, that’s when you kill an artist. Their selfless relationship with art gets manipulated,” he said.

He concluded by saying fairness and respect are crucial to sustaining creativity. “Everyone should feel like it’s their own space. There shouldn’t be a struggle. People come to work for art. So many great personalities are involved — everyone deserves to feel happy,” he continued.

As one of Bollywood’s most beloved voices bows out, Arijit leaves behind not just a rich catalogue of songs, but also an unflinching reminder of how the business of music must value its artists as much as their art.