Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan to star in Desi Boyz 2?

Since more than a month, there have been several reports about the sequel of actor Akshay Kumar and John Abraham 2011 starrer Desi Boyzz. While some rumours suggest that the script of Desi Boyzz 2 will get locked soon, others say that Kumar and Abraham will not reprise their roles and a whole new star cast will replace them. We have now exclusively learnt about the fresh star cast members of the sequel. “Desi Boyzz 2 actors are still get finalised, they will locked once the scripting is done completely. But yes, its true that the OGs John and Akshay won’t be coming again in part two,” the source tells us. Varun Dhawan Tiger Shroff in Desi Boyz 2

“There are talks about approaching Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff for the lead roles. The story of part two will be completely different and with new actors, just the title remains the same.” adds the insider. The source also shares information about the leading ladies of the film. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, “Ananya Panday might be approached as Varun’s romantic partner, but the second actress’ name is still being contemplated and there are no specific names in mind for that.” We tried to approach the producer Anand Pandit’s team for a confirmation or denial but they chose not to comment on the same. We also reached out to the teams of the actors but got no response.