HT EXCLUSIVE First Interview | Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from cricket after 2 decades: ‘It’s time now’

One of the most successful ODI openers for India, former skipper Shikhar Dhawan, announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Saturday morning. Shikhar Dhawan announces his retirement from cricket(Photo: Manoj Varma/HT)

The 38-year-old, who holds the world-record for the fastest test century for a debutant, spoke exclusively to HT City on his decision, and future-plans.

Was it an emotional and tough decision for you to announce your retirement?

Not tough, but it is emotional, yes — but not in the sense of me being sad about it. I feel the emotion of gratitude and love. I have given half of my waking life to cricket, and it’s time now to retire, or rather, give ‘vishraam’ to it. I’m totally enjoying relaxing and spending time at home.

But were you scared that all the fame would now fade away?

Why will I lose fame if I give up cricket? Who knows, the fame might increase also. Main logon ke dilon mein basa hua hoon. Not only through cricket…sometimes even through my Instagram reels (laughs). I’m definite that the love I get from people will continue to grow.

You are deeply spiritual. Did spirituality help you navigate your cricketing journey, and now your post-retirement life?

Absolutely. When I started playing cricket, I practised the power of manifesting success. I used to regularly write down my dreams in a journal. And I never said, ‘I want to achieve’…I always believed I had achieved it already. As for post-retirement, Sister Shivani from the Brahmakumari faith says that we should be like birds: ‘Ek tehni chhodte hain toh doosri mil jaati hai’. I am sure there are various new branches waiting for me.

Shikhar Dhawan at the Brahmakumari ashram in 2015(Photo: Facebook/Shikhar Dhawan)

Do you feel you achieved all your dream goals in cricket, or is there something that remained unfulfilled?

Nothing at all. I achieved 100% of my potential. I played all three formats — test, ODI and T20 for my country and gave my best. I feel complete, I am at ease now.

If you had to recall your most favourite innings of your career, which one would it be?

There’s more than one. My test debut in 2013, where I made 187 against Australia. When I made a century in 85 balls, I had no clue that I had set a world record for the fastest century by a debutant. Then there was the 2019 ODI World Cup innings at the Oval against Australia. I was playing at 25 runs when that happened. I just downed a painkiller and continued batting. I made 117 of 109 balls in that inning and was the player of the match. I’m thankful to my captain, MS Dhoni, for backing me.

At this juncture, as you bid farewell to your cricketing career, who would you wish to thank?

My parents and family, for sure. They unconditionally supported me all through. And my coaches, especially from the early years.

My earliest coaches, Mr Madan Sharma, Tarik Sinha sir, formed the foundation of my career. I surely want to thank BCCI. All the coaches of the Indian team, as well as the team of physios, helped me tremendously. I am grateful to everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey.

You have started a lot of ventures already. DaOne Group, your foundation, your talk show Dhawan Karenge, a cameo in the film Double XL… You’ve also invested heavily in your sports technology fund, Yashaa, and now bought a team in the Delhi Premier League. Where do you see yourself devoting most time after retirement?

My vision is to be successful and create wealth, not just for myself but for all those who are associated with me in my ventures. I’m open to everything, be it business, entertainment or even politics. I just want to go with the flow. My new affirmation is that I am God’s instrument — I would surrender myself to doing whatever God wants me to do. I just know that whatever I do will be a level above what I’ve already reached. My motto for myself as well as for all those who work with me is to have success and happiness go hand in hand.

Typically, cricketers look for professions like doing commentary after retirement...

Woh bhi hai... but I am already making a good return through my ventures but…Of course, the option to do commentary, etc., is always there for me because of my expertise. But I want to try and do something new and bigger. I want to jump high, and I am not afraid of falling.

If there is a biopic made about your life, would you like to act in it? If not, which actor do you see playing you on-screen?

I would love it, only if it is made well. As for me acting in it, I would happily do it in case I added any value to the film. As for other actors, I would love for Akshay paaji (Akshay Kumar) to do it, or even Ranveer Singh, for the sheer energy he has.

You are an inspiration for single fathers and have been outspoken about not being allowed to be in touch with your son, Zoraver. How do you want him to remember your cricketing career?

Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zoravar(Photo:)

Zoraver is 11 now. I hope he gets to know about my retirement and all about my cricket journey. But more than as a cricketer, I would like for Zoraver to remember me as a good human being who does good deeds and brings positivity to people around him.