Delhi to celebrate final Bada Mangal with bhajan jamming

Devotees across India are gearing up to mark the final Bada Mangal — observed during the auspicious Tuesdays of the month of Jyeshtha and dedicated to Lord Hanuman — next Tuesday. And those in the Capital won’t miss the festivities, as they can immerse themselves in an evening of spirituality, music, and collective devotion at the upcoming 21 times paath of Hanuman Chalisa and Bhajan Jamming event. Final Bada Mangal, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is observed during the auspicious Tuesdays of the month of Jyeshtha.

The festival of Bada Mangal symbolises service, devotion, unity, and the spirit of selfless love as devotees believe that worshipping Lord Hanuman on these Tuesdays brings strength, courage, protection, and divine grace. But this event in Delhi intends to make it more than just a religious gathering. “The thought behind this initiative is simple yet profound: to create a spiritual space where people of all age groups can come together and experience the transformative power of collective chanting... The vibrations of the Hanuman Chalisa have provided comfort and inner strength to millions of devotees for generations,” says Rahul Verma, the founder of NKB Divine Meditation Foundation.

Since the trend of bhajan jamming has become quite popular in recent times, the same thought has led this evening to curate a lineup that is sure to engage the old and the young alike. Verma adds, “We’ve a special emphasis on engaging Gen Z and younger audiences, presenting devotion not as a ritual of the past, but as a living, vibrant experience that nourishes the mind and soul. In an age where stress, anxiety, loneliness, and emotional exhaustion have become increasingly common, ancient spiritual practices offer timeless solutions. Spirituality should be inclusive, joyful, and relevant to contemporary life... This Bhajan Jamming will introduce a fresh and interactive dimension to devotion. Through soulful music, collective singing, and shared energy, participants will get to experience a sense of belonging and joy that transcends age and background.”

Catch It Live

What: NKB’s Hanuman Chalisa Paath & Bhajan Jamming

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 23

Timing: 6pm to 9pm

Contact: +91-97739 93231

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue & Violet Lines

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