HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 2

#TuneIn What: Pop ft Rankeerat and Ananya Catch It Live on April 2

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram

When: April 2

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: IKIGAI – The reason for being

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: April 1 to 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Ansh Bhawsar, Abhinay Rai, Gurpreet Singh Dhariwal & Lalit Bhatia

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan

When: April 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House no 68, Ground Floor, Satya Niketan

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rajasthan Utsav

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: March 27 to April 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

