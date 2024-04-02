HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on April 2
The day of April 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi's culture. Check it out here!
#TuneIn
What: Pop ft Rankeerat and Ananya
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Part 2, Gurugram
When: April 2
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: IKIGAI – The reason for being
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 1 to 4
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Ansh Bhawsar, Abhinay Rai, Gurpreet Singh Dhariwal & Lalit Bhatia
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68, Satya Niketan
When: April 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Rajasthan Utsav
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: March 27 to April 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)