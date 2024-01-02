close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 2

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 2

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 02, 2024 12:19 AM IST

The day of January 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The ride into the New Year has just begun. And to keep you sane in the middle of the first week of the year, here's a dose of laughter, art and everything culturally aligned!

Catch It Live on Jan 2.
Catch It Live on Jan 2.

#JustForLaughs

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

What: Hasya Rang Utsav ft Ahsaan Qureshi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 2 to 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

One of the artworks at this group exhibition that has paintings, drawings and sculptures on display.
One of the artworks at this group exhibition that has paintings, drawings and sculptures on display.

What: Master Strokes 2024

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 2 to 6

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

A scene from Underwater (2020), which is a 2020 American science fiction action horror film starring Kristen Stewart.
A scene from Underwater (2020), which is a 2020 American science fiction action horror film starring Kristen Stewart.

What: Science Fiction Day | Underwater & Passengers

Where: Auditorium, American Center, 24 KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: Jan 2

Timing: 11am to 2pm

Entry: https://shorturl.at/hDKM7

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

 

#LitTalk

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley is a classic where the protagonist attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death.
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley is a classic where the protagonist attempts to fathom the secrets of life and death.

What: Book Discussion | Frankenstein

Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 2

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out