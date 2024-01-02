HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 2
The day of January 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The ride into the New Year has just begun. And to keep you sane in the middle of the first week of the year, here's a dose of laughter, art and everything culturally aligned!
#JustForLaughs
What: Hasya Rang Utsav ft Ahsaan Qureshi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 2 to 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Master Strokes 2024
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 2 to 6
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Science Fiction Day | Underwater & Passengers
Where: Auditorium, American Center, 24 KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: Jan 2
Timing: 11am to 2pm
Entry: https://shorturl.at/hDKM7
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Frankenstein
Where: India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 2
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)