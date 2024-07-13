Monsoon photowalks: Delhi's heritage lovers go click click under the umbrella

One downpour and suddenly the otherwise concrete jungle of Delhi begins to appear greener, brighter, and liveable! Basking in the monsoon drizzles, the Capital’s dwellers have taken to capturing a rather ephemeral hue as heritage walk conductors bring back opportunities to photograph iconic monuments and sites, in the form of Monsoon Photowalks. Some heritage walk conductors say that these are making a come back after a very long pause whereas others share how they are experimenting with these walks for the first time ever, courtesy the new low that the AQI has hit! Walking enthusiasts combine heritage with flora, amid the lush greens of Mehrauli, during a photowalk in Delhi.

Every shade of green

Photography enthusiasts take to their cameras in Sunder Nursery.

Photowalks are experiences that bring together heritage and Nature enthusiasts to capture the beauty of their surroundings. “We’re a 14-year-old group, but this is the first time we are organising our monsoon-special photowalk series. Once it starts raining, the plants become lush and the weather is more pleasant to walk around in,” says Virendra Shekhawat, from Delhi Photography Club, adding, “We were in Sunder Nursery last weekend and plan to visit Old Delhi (July 21) and Noida next month. We selected these sites for their blend of heritage and flaura and fauna.”

Monsoon revival

Several walking groups in the city are reviving their monsoon special walks for the first time since the pandemic. Among these is DelhiByFoot, which is planing to explore Mehrauli’s Mughal ties (July 14), the history of Hauz Khas (July 28), and more. “As a photographer, my favourite time to take pictures is no longer winter but monsoon,” shares Ramit Mitra, from the group, adding, “Once the rains begin, everything takes on a different hue. The greens are sharper and the monuments are cleaner. Delhi is so beautiful during this time.”

Romanticising the rain

Members of a walking group set out on a photowalk at Jamali Kamali Mosque.(Photo: Sachin Bansal)

“Imagine walking through bustling streets and quiet alleys and feeling gentle raindrops on your face as you uncover the city’s hidden stories,” says Nidhi Bansal, from Delhi Walks. The group’s Walk In The Rain series seeks to explore everything from the city’s Folklore of Djinns (July 14) to the Culture of Cafes and Cinema (July 21), among others. Bansal explains, “These walks are an invitation to embrace the rain and capture the city’s charm! Whether it’s the glistening rooftops, reflections in puddles, or vibrant greenery — every moment is a perfect picture waiting to be taken!”

