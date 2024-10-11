Creative concoction: Dirty Sodas are taking over social media

If you’re looking for a refreshing twist on your favourite soft drinks, look no further than the latest craze: dirty sodas. This fun mixed drink trend combines classic sodas with a variety of add-ins like creamy toppings, flavoured syrups, and sweeteners, resulting in a deliciously unique beverage that’s perfect for any occasion. This refreshing alternative has become a favourite among those seeking a bubbly pick-me-up(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Popular combinations that have taken social media by storm include Dr Pepper with coconut creamer and a splash of lime, or a refreshing Diet Coke mixed with protein milk.

The concept originated in the mid-2010s, with dedicated dirty soda shops popping up across Utah. These trendy spots offer creative concoctions made with beloved sodas like Sprite and Diet Coke, reminiscent of Italian sodas but with an effervescent twist.

The rise of dirty sodas is especially significant in Utah, USA, home to a large Mormon population that often abstains from alcohol and coffee for religious reasons.

Recently, the reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spotlighted the popular local shop "Swig," further fueling the dirty soda trend. As people experiment with different combinations and share their recipes online, it’s clear that this fizzy phenomenon is here to stay.