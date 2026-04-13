Coachella 2026 proved that the bodysuit isn’t going anywhere; it's only getting more experimental

Coachella may deliver a fresh set of trends every year — this time around, caps and headgear had a noticeable moment — but some fashion staples refuse to be replaced. The bodysuit is one of them. Season after season, it returns to the desert, reinterpreted through new silhouettes, fabrics, and styling tricks that keep it firmly in the spotlight. Sabrina Carpenter in custom Dior; Influencer Maddie Web in custom Sajda

What makes the bodysuit so enduring is its versatility. It can lean into lingerie, performance wear, street style, or even couture, depending on how it’s styled. And at Coachella 2026, celebrities embraced that range fully, proving that there’s no single way to wear it.