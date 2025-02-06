Filler fatigue explained: Is the era of overdone fillers over?

Filler fatigue is the new term that making a buzz in the beauty world. Celebrities are dissolving their fillers faster than you can scroll through Instagram, and social media is flooded with people sharing their own filler journeys—removing, tweaking, or reinjecting with a softer, subtler touch. The era of overstuffed lips and overly plumped cheeks is officially on its way out. But what exactly is causing the trend shift? We ask experts to break it down. Filler fatigue refers to the feeling of skin becoming less responsive to dermal fillers over time.

What is filler fatigue?

In simple terms, filler fatigue refers to the feeling of skin becoming less responsive to dermal fillers over time. After repeated treatments, the skin may show signs of reduced elasticity or the fillers may not last as long. It can also lead to a less natural look if too many treatments are done.

For years, dermal fillers were a quick fix for plumper lips, sculpted cheekbones, and a youthful glow. But now, people are stepping back. "Filler fatigue happens when fillers are overused or placed incorrectly, making the face look swollen or unnatural," explains Dr Geeta Grewal, Founder and CMD of 9 Muses Wellness Clinic. It’s the result of too many touch-ups, stretched skin, and a face that no longer looks like your own.

The reason why? Many dermatologists/clinics follow a "one-size-fits-all" approach, using standard injection points rather than tailoring treatments to individual features. "This can lead to poor results and an artificial look," adds Dr. Grewal.

The rise of dissolving and reinjecting fillers

As more people regret their filler choices, the demand for hyaluronidase—an enzyme that dissolves fillers—is rising. "Patients come in distressed, whether it’s because of lumpiness, migration, or an unnatural look. Some even experience anxiety and panic over their appearance," says Dr Manoj Johar Principal Director of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj,

Dr Sunil Choudhary, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket recalls extreme cases of botched treatments. "One patient came in with overfilled lips that looked like a 'Madoka fish,' and another had hardened lumps in their cheeks. In severe cases, surgery becomes the only solution."

Dr Grewal points out that the problem is not with fillers but how these are done. "Fillers should enhance, not distort. The key is having a skilled injector who understands facial structure and uses fillers thoughtfully."

What’s driving the change?

Dermal fillers have long been popular for enhancing appearance, but now many are starting to rethink their use. There's an increased worry about appearing unnatural with fillers and the risks related to undesirable outcomes. Dr Manoj Johar explains, "Many patients worry fillers will make them look unnatural or that something could go wrong. Social media is filled with stories of botched treatments, which only adds to their anxiety."

Dr Choudhary also points out that improper filler use is a growing problem and that's why filler fatigue is real. "Untrained people are performing procedures in salons or unregulated clinics," he says. "Then there’s the use of low-quality products and injections in areas fillers don’t belong —like the breasts or feet. Some people overdo it with too many touch-ups, which creates an unnatural look." Poor techniques can also cause complications, he warns.

More natural approach to injectables

Experts say that people getting cosmetic work now want subtle, natural looks. “Temporary fillers, fat grafting, and regenerative treatments are becoming more popular. These options look natural, are less likely to overdo it and can last much longer, "says Dr Choudhary.

There has also been a growing trend of people getting tired of filler-heavy looks, alternatives are gaining popularity. "Energy-based treatments, temperature-mediated procedures, and regenerative therapies are on the rise for improving skin quality and appearance," explains Dr Johar.

Dr Choudhary tells us that he sees the future of aesthetics focusing more on skin health than volume enhancement. "Collagen-boosting treatments like microneedling, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), and skin tightening are gaining traction for those who want a natural look."