Rihanna’s glittering haathphool moment steals the spotlight in Mumbai

Pop icon Rihanna doesn’t do low-key, and Mumbai got the full force of her fashion instinct this week. In town for the India launch of her beauty brand, the singer and entrepreneur stepped out in a striking chartreuse look from Mugler. In a sea of safe pastels, Rihanna chose a bold colour that was sharp, saturated, and impossible to ignore. But what really got everyone talking was the glittering haathphool that gave a desi twist to her OOTD.

Rihanna wears a diamond-encrusted haathphool by Manish Malhotra.