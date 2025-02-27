Soap nails: The glossy, barely-there manicure trend everyone’s loving

There’s a certain allure to things that look effortless but are anything but. The perfect white T-shirt, skin that glows without a trace of highlighter, and a fresh manicure. Soap nails fall into this category — the latest nail trend of 2025 is a sheer, high-gloss finish that makes nails look clean, polished, and quietly sophisticated. They don’t rely on bold colors or intricate designs; instead, they mimic the soft translucence of a fresh bar of soap, catching the light just enough to feel intentional. But what exactly are soap nails, and how can you get them? We decode the trend and break down everything you need to know. Soap nails are characterized by a soft, jelly-like translucency with a glossy, glass-like shine.

What are soap nails?

Soap nails are characterized by a soft, jelly-like translucency with a glossy, glass-like shine. They typically come in nude, pastel, or milky white shades, making them incredibly versatile and wearable for any occasion. Unlike solid, opaque manicures, soap nails have a certain softness that makes them feel clean and delicate.

Why are soap nails trending?

The beauty of soap nails lies in their simplicity. They offer a polished yet natural aesthetic that pairs well with every outfit, whether casual or glam. Celebrities and fashion influencers are particularly drawn to them because they give off an expensive, well-manicured look with Victoria Beckham who was recently seen flaunting the look with her signature minimalist style, while Kylie Jenner recently showcased her take on the trend in a sleek black ensemble. Even Selena Gomez joined the trend, and was spotted sporting the fresh, clean manicure, proving that soap nails complement everything from red carpet glamour to everyday chic.

Another reason why soap nails are all the rage is because they are highly customizable, allowing you to choose from a sheer pinkish nude for a subtle and natural finish, a soft shimmer for a delicate pearlescent effect, or even an ombré design that adds depth while still keeping the overall look clean and refined, making them a perfect choice for anyone who wants a low-maintenance yet stylish manicure.

Tips to get the perfect soap nails

Want to perfect the soap nails trend? Keep these tips in mind for a flawless, glossy finish:

Choose the right base: Opt for sheer nude, milky white, or soft pink shades.

Go for a jelly or semi-translucent formula: This ensures the soft, natural finish that defines soap nails.

Prioritize a high-shine top coat: The glossy effect is what makes this manicure stand out.

Keep your nails short to medium-length: The trend works best with a clean, well-shaped silhouette.

Moisturize your hands and cuticles: The glossy nails look even better on well-nourished hands.