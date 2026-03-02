Tomorrow's blood moon total lunar eclipse promises a much-awaited cosmic reset for 4 lucky signs: Is it you?

March 3's Blood Moon total lunar eclipse is a big one. And by 'big', astrologer Amy Demure explains how it sets the stage for the next 6 months of our lives. While such an astronomical event of course has its bearings on all the zodiac signs in some sense, there are some that will particularly feel the cosmic drip. Amy cherry picks the lucky lot, also decoding what's in store for them. Tomorrow's blood moon total lunar eclipse is a cosmic reset for 4 lucky signs (Photo: Space)

Virgo Virgos are in for ending their big purge as they finally close out karmic cycles which have been staving them off from love, money, power, success and peace. Considering the fact that this eclipse is in their sign, the impact stands doubled as all the baggage that leaves creates space for new beginnings.

Sagittarius This eclipse activates Sagittarius' career and public image. If they happened to feel stuck, overlooked and underappreciated - no matter the effort they put in - this eclipse calls in their era where they rediscover their self-confidence coupled with a sudden kickstart to success which in relevant contexts, could be rather public, or at least front-facing.

Pisces The focus is on love for Pisces as they get ready for wild, exciting and charged up detours on a path which for a while now, had been feeling like a drudgery. But prior to that, it is very likely that all that's misaligned actually gets tossed out of your life in the blink of an eye. The advice is to prepare for the latter and prep for the former.