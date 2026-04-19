Punjabi commentator reacts after Shreyas Iyer embraces Sarpanch tag: ‘Immensely proud’

What started as a spontaneous line in the commentary box has now become one of the most talked-about tags of the Indian Premier League season — and Sunil Taneja is soaking in the moment. Shreyas Iyer recently spoke about the Sarpanch tag

After Shreyas Iyer said he “loves” being called Sarpanch in a recent interview, Taneja — the commentator who coined the nickname for every Punjab Kings captain ever since Shikhar Dhawan — says the reaction means everything to him.

“I am immensely proud,” he tells us insisting that the moment wasn’t scripted but purely instinctive, born out of Iyer’s commanding presence while leading Punjab Kings since last season. “It was spontaneous stuff. Sometimes, once in a while, I prepare, but this was honest, from the heart and I am so happy that he (Shreyas) loves it too,” he says.