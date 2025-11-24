Lots of forward progress, or a crucial breaking point — these are the only two cosmically aligned options for 4 zodiac signs before the year ends. If you're one of these 4 zodiac signs, Saturn is about to change everything (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Astrologer and psychic, Evan Nathaniel Grim, affirms that each of these 4 signs, either intentionally or inadvertently, have been on a self-discipline journey spanning almost 2.5 years. Depending on the sign, the path and pursuit may look different, but in each of their cases, there has been a long-spanning, conscious decision for self-improvement. He explains how Saturn, the planet of discipline, responsibility, structure and karma will be moving forward starting November 27.

If the plan was not a fit, "inadequate" as Evan puts it, the cracks will be all too visible for anyone to ignore. Don't be taken by surprise if people start pointing out these said flaws — that's just Saturn talking through them. If anything, these instances should come as a reality check. But, on the other hand, if you've gauged your situation well and come up with a plan that actually works in your favour (ethically mind you), Saturn will also find a way to signal approval by reinforcing the stability that you've managed to establish for yourself.

Saturn has already stationed direct in Pisces twice in the recent past — once in November 2023 and another time in November 2024. But as they say, third time's the charm. November 2025 marks the last time Saturn will be in a mutable sign until 2030. Now mind you, Saturn moves at its own pace, so the projected time for the planet to entirely move out of Pisces, stands at February 2026. But the effects, always precede the movement, considering the strength of the planet's shadow phase.

Now to wrap it all up — Virgo, Pisces, Gemini and Sagittarius are the 4 zodiacs, set to be hit with the truth, and as always, this applies to Sun, Moon and rising signs.

So, have you done the work to earn Saturn's blessings?