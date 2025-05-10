Mimoh on working with his father-actor Mithun Chakraborty: We'll bring lot of excitement on screen

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty describes the chance to share the screen with his father, Mithun Chakraborty, as "gratifying;" this is the only word that comes to my mind to be able to be in the same frame with the legendary actor." Mimoh Chakraborty(Instagram)

Mimoh feels that this is the best phase to work with his father, who is celebrating 50 years of his work and dedication to cinema. "When you want something desperately, it is true that the universe comes together to make it happen for you. That’s what happened to me when I got to be part of a film that is tentatively titled Ghost: A Haunting Love Story and is being directed by my younger brother Namashi (Chaktaborty) , who will also be seen playing an important part in the film along with my father, me, and my wife, Madalsa Sharma (actor)."

Regarding whether the real-life father-son and husband-wife are playing similar roles on screen, he adds, "That is for the audience to watch. The story of the film, and the way we as a family have come together for the very first time, will surely bring a lot of excitement on the screen for all."

For Mimoh, this year is turning into a year of many firsts, he adds, "It took seventeen for me to reach this point in my career where my dad watched my work and praised it. This is the first time I played a character that was perceived with a completely different take on a cop’s job. I always wished that someday Dad would watch my work and praise me. When I heard him saying, ‘badhiya kaam kiya hain’, after watching Khakee-The Bengal Chapter, it brought tears to my eyes."

On a concluding note the actor who will also be seen in the sequel of Haunted 2 calls this phase is surely a turning point for him.