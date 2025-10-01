Luck is knocking hard on the doors of THESE 4 zodiacs this October — is it you?

The last quadrant of the year has officially commenced, and believe it or not, that's enough time to flip the script on how things are. Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars for who the cosmos is favouring the most this month. October 2025 to be a lucky spell for 4 zodiac signs: Is it you? (Photo: X)

Aries The full moon in Aries will act as a reset button for the fire sign, stripping away all unnecessarily harboured weight and trauma. The big purge may feel incredibly uncomfortable (and they're probably already going through the motions and emotions), but the breakthrough will be bigger, allowing them to accelerate their sprint towards their dreams. Aries can expect a lot of shut doors to open, or even better options to manifest. This is the month the Universe steps in for Aries with positive impact extending over to their 2026.

Virgo Move over February, because October will be the month of love for Virgos. The grounded earth signs have had a tough time this year, contending with the truth about people their heart felt called to open up to. But the clouds are lifting — and by lifting we mean, disappearing in a click! For those cruising the dating market, incredible excitement is on the horizon; for those in a stable commitment, the next step is buffering, ready to launch itself before the year concludes; and for those unassumingly stuck in the wrong partnerships, except an exit with minimal shrapnel coming their way. We love, love!

Libra The new moon in Libra will be significant in helping the errant air sign realise the need to honour responsibility. The cosmic event has the power to end the nagging sense of stagnancy eating up their days. If embraced, fresh energy will embrace them, something that will make them feel alive.

Scorpio Pure power — that's the theme for Scorpios this month. With the fiery planet of Mars in their water sign, they're sure to feel some electric willpower coursing through them, what with the year also being that of Mars. The past few months may have felt like a royal sh*t show with doom seemingly hyper-focusing on either love, career or finances. But October brings with it some un-diminishable willpower which will help Scorpios move from feeling blocked to unstoppable. This could very well be the month they start rewriting their life story.

We wish you an easy, breezy and comfy October!