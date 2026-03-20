Sana Makbul recalls childhood eid memories: I used to haqk se ask for my eidi

While the festivities are an integral part, the discipline that comes with Ramadan is something the 32-year-old values deeply. “The whole routine changes. You wake up around 4 or 4:30 for sehri and then break your fast in the evening. If you follow the pattern properly, it’s actually a very good routine. It teaches you discipline, focus, and determination,” she explains. At the same time, she admits with a laugh that not everyone follows it perfectly. “We end up doing the opposite sometimes—staying awake all night and sleeping through the day. But ideally, it’s meant to bring structure and balance.”

As Eid approaches, actor Sana Maqbul reflects on what the festival has meant to her over the years, calling it both a deeply personal spiritual journey and a time rooted in togetherness, gratitude, and giving. For Sana, Eid has always been synonymous with warmth and celebration. “I’ve grown up knowing this is our festival, and for me it has always been very delightful, almost like there’s a big feast happening around me,” she shares, adding that the joy begins much before Eid itself. “The entire month of Ramadan feels like a celebration. For 30 days, it’s like there’s something special at your dining table every day, and then Eid is the grand culmination of it all.”

For Sana, the month also brings a conscious shift in her spiritual practices. “One thing that definitely changes for me is that I make sure I’m more regular with my prayers. It’s not for anybody else, but for myself. That’s something I try to do properly during Ramadan,” she says. Beyond rituals, it is the sense of togetherness that remains closest to her heart. “Opening the fast together as a family is very important. No matter what, we try to make sure everyone is present at the time of iftar. It’s like a ritual—it’s a moment where everyone comes together,” she shares. Even though work commitments sometimes make it difficult, she adds, “If you’re home, you have to make sure you’re there for it. This year, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to celebrate Eid with my family, as I have a prior work commitment.”

Ask her about her fondest childhood memories, and the actor says, “Getting dressed up and collecting Eidi, those are my favourite memories. That’s the one day I would say, ‘Haq se, give me my Eidi!’” One moment that stands out vividly is her first fast. “I was around 12 or 13 when I kept my first roza. There was a proper celebration at home, my mom made sure everything was special. It felt like a big achievement, like a milestone,” she recalls. Over time, Sana says, the festival has evolved for her, from receiving Eidi to now giving it, but the essence remains unchanged. “It’s a gift of love. And not just on Eid, I believe in being a giver in life. The whole month teaches you that, jitna doge, utna milega. It’s not about calculation. Just keep doing good.”

That philosophy extends into her everyday life as well. While she prefers to keep her acts of giving private, she reveals, “I do believe in helping people, whether it’s with food or even medical needs. Earlier, we used to give clothes or ration. Giving has always been a part of our upbringing. I just don’t like to talk about it much, I prefer doing it quietly. Charity dikhai nahi jata, warna uska koi matlab nahi hota.”

When it comes to festive indulgences, even Sana can’t hold herself back. “I love food in general. There’s sheer khurma, which is a classic. Eid ke waqt banne sheer khurma ka swaad hi alag hota hai, no comparison,” she says with a smile. “Since I’m not a fussy eater, Ramadan and Eid are my time to sit back and truly enjoy it all.”