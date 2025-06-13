Sana Makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis : We are trying to avoid a transplant

Actor Sana Makbul left her well-wishers worried after her friend Aashna shared a picture of the actor from her hospital bed. Sana tells us that her condition has escalated significantly, as she is now battling liver cirrhosis, a severe progression of autoimmune hepatitis she has been managing for some time. Sana Makbul

“I’ve been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I’ve now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis,” shares Sana, adding, “but I’m trying to stay strong and taking one day at a time.” Sana shares that she has started her immunotherapy and is focusing on her recovery.

Sana Makbul's friend Aashna shared about her recent hospitalisation

“The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I’ve started immunotherapy — it’s really intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I’m holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something so big as a liver transplant. It’s not going to be easy, but I am not ready to give up so easily,” Sana tells us. She further adds, “Some days I cry, some days I laugh, but every day, I try. As they say, healing is a journey, and I’m learning as I go.”

Although her condition did not deteriorate overnight, the recent flare-up was acute and deeply concerning. “This didn’t happen overnight; I’ve been managing it for a while. Recently, it flared up badly, which has made me pause my work commitments,” shares the 31-year-old actor. “I’ve had to pause a few things, and it breaks my heart a little, as I have worked really hard to achieve all the success, and now when things were falling into place, my health is not in great shape,” shares Sana, adding, “I may be walking slower right now, but I’m still moving, and that’s all that matters right now.”

Beyond the physical toll, the emotional strain of navigating a chronic illness as an independent working woman is something Sana speaks of with remarkable honesty. “It’s hard emotionally, mentally, physically, especially when you’re the one who has to keep yourself going, financially and otherwise. But I keep telling myself this is just a phase. I have to be extra careful now. Life is not the same anymore, but I want to live fully; I’ll come out of this stronger, and that I am pretty sure of, as I am a fighter,” says Sana, adding how her family has taken the news about her condition.

“My family has been my anchor through all of this. I think sometimes it’s harder for them to watch me in pain than it is for me to live it. They’ve seen me break down,” shares Sana, adding: “My mom doesn’t say much, but her silence is filled with strength. My dad puts on a brave face, even when I know he’s worried. They never let me feel alone, even on the toughest days. Healing isn’t just about medicine; it’s about feeling loved.”