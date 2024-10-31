Menu Explore
Sana Makbul loses cool over paparazzi's inappropriate comment: ‘That's so cheap’

BySugandha Rawal
Oct 31, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul known for her calm and outgoing personality, recently got angry at paparazzi in Mumbai. She slammed photographers for their distasteful comment at Arjun Bijlani's Diwali party in Mumbai, calling their remark "cheap". Also read: Sana Makbul opens up on winning Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘There came a point when I was left all alone'

Sana was one of the contestants in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021.
Angry Sana

While attending Arjun's Diwali celebration in Mumbai, Sana lost her patience and confronted the photographers. The incident unfolded when a photographer made an inappropriate comment while clicking her pictures, prompting Sana to reprimand the photographer.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which Sana can be seen posing for the paparazzi outside Arjun's residence, looking radiant in a violet kurta-pyjama set.

However, the atmosphere quickly turned awkward when one of the photographers made an inappropriate comment, saying "Mazze nahi aa rahe, idhar dekho (It’s not fun, look here)”, prompting Sana to take offence and confront the photographer.

Another photographer commented, "Isko mazza chahiye (He wants fun)".

The remarks did not go down well with Sana, who slammed them, asking them not use such words.

"How bad! That's so cheap. Aise nahi bolte. That's wrong," a visibly irked Sana said, before walking away.

Several social media users also commented on the disrespectful comment by the photographers. "This is how a media person gives respect to a girl?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Paps are so unprofessional".

About Sana

Sana was one of the contestants on the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. She is best known for her role of Dr Aliya Sanyal in Vish. Sana made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu film Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya.

Earlier this year, Sana emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 3. Sana, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, claimed the top position, securing the prestigious trophy and a substantial cash prize of 25 lakh.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
