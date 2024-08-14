Ranvir Shorey says Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul is a female chauvinist: 'She shouldn't be crying...'

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul had the most talked about rivalry in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The former housemates are in no mood to burry the hatchet and have gone on-record to speak against each other even after the reality show's finale. Ranvir, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, responded to Sana's ‘male chauvinist’ comment and said being a girl doesn't give her the license to be unapologetic. (Also read: Ranvir Shorey alleges Pooja Bhatt's brother assaulted him, Mahesh Bhatt planted false stories: 'Painted me as abusive') Ranvir Shorey called Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul a female chauvinist.

Ranvir Shorey slams Sana Makbul

Ranvir, reacted to Sana's remarks where she labelled him as a ‘sexist,’ and opined, “I believe Sana is a female chauvinist. You only get respect when you give it to others. Being a girl is not a license to misbehave and be unapologetic. When she told me something, I gave it back, so now she shouldn’t be crying over me disrespecting her.” He further said, “Initially, we got along very well, I used to lovingly call her Pookie. I felt terrible about commenting on her lips, but I didn’t know the dog incident. It started on a good note, but later when our fights began she would twist the topic and that caught on.”

Sana Makbul called Ranvir Shorey male chauvinist

Sana, in an interview with The Indian Express had stated that, “Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn’t like it if women do better than him. I don’t want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don’t hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It’s all over for me.”

Ranvir Shorey's acting career

Ranvir made his Bollywood debut with Shashilal Nair's Ek Choti Si Love Story, opposite Manisha Koirala in the lead role. Later, he appeared in many Hindi films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Singh is Kinng, A Death In The Gunj, and Sonchiriya. His most recent popular theatrical release was the film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Ranvir's crime-thriller series Shekhar Home released on August 14. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in crucial characters. Shekhar Home will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.