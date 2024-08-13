Ranvir Shorey alleges Pooja Bhatt's brother assaulted him, Mahesh Bhatt planted false stories: 'Painted me as abusive'

Ranvir Shorey often opens about his personal life. The actor, who finished as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 3, has now said that he was physically assaulted by actor Pooja Bhatt's brother after their breakup. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Ranvir also alleged that Pooja's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, had planted false stories about him. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey clarifies his comment on Sana Makbul's win) Ranvir Shorey alleged that Mahesh Bhatt planted false stories about him.

Ranvir Shorey says Mahesh Bhatt manipulated him

The actor, while speaking about his past relationship with Pooja, said, “At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, ‘Ok, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.’ Next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies!” He further said, “Her brother was the one, who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that…. In that sense I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25 years old stories, I don’t want to get into them now.”

Ranvir Shorey's acting career

Ranvir made his acting debut with Shashilal Nair's Ek Choti Si Love Story featuring Manisha Koirala in lead role. He later featured in many Hindi films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Bheja Fry, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Singh is Kinng, A Death In The Gunj and Sonchiriya. The actor's last popular theatrical release was Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

Ranvir Shorey's upcoming project

Ranvir will be next seen in the crime-thriller series Shekhar Home, inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. While Kay Kay Menon portrays the titular role based on Sherlock, Ranvir's Jayvrat Sahni is loosely based on John H Watson. Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal and Dibyendu Bhattacharya also play crucial roles in the series. The show is co-directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

Shekhar Home releases on August 14. It will be available for streaming on Jio Cinema.