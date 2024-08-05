Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey clarifies his ‘soft spot’ comment on Sana Makbul's win; calls her ‘beautiful’

Ranvir Shorey recently opened up on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actor also clarified his ‘soft spot’ comment on Sana Makbul's win, . Ranvir took to his Instagram handle and posted a video message, while claiming he has been misquoted. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Naezy calls out Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik for insulting women) Ranvir Shorey clarified his comments on Sana Makbul's Bigg Boss OTT 3 win.

Ranvir Shorey says there were more deserving winners

Ranvir, while clarifying his statement blamed the media for ‘twisting’ what he said, “Humare media waalo ko baat ghumane ki aadat hai bilkul humare is saal ke winner ki tarah. Maine sirf ye kaha tha ki mere opinion me isse kahi zyada deserving winners ho sakte the. (The media has a habit of manipulating statements just like our recent winner. In my opinion there were other deserving winners.)”

He went on to claim who could've been more deserving than Sana to win, “Unme main apne alawa Armaan ki ginti karta hoon, Lovekesh ki bhi ginti karta hoon, Shivani ki bhi karta hoon, Vishal ki bhi karta hoon, Chandrika ki bhi karta hoon. (And in that regard, apart from myself, I also consider Armaan Malik, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl as good contenders.)”

Ranvir also called Sana ‘smart’, “I know Sana is beautiful, intelligent, very smart but mere liye Bigg Boss house sirf aisi jagah nahi thi jaha ek dusre ke saath gaali galoch karna hai, ek dusre ki bezzati karni hai (I know Sana is beautiful, intelligent, very smart. However, for me, this show wasn't just about insulting or abusing others).”

Ranvir Shorey says he is still scared of Bigg Boss

He further said, “Mere liye jo experience tha kahi zyada deeper meaning rakhta tha, kis tarah hum society me behave karte hain, limited resources kaise maneuver karte hain, but of course ye meri galatfehmi thi aur mujhe ye show achhe se dekhna chahiye tha andar jaane ke pehle. (For me this experience had a deeper meaning on how we behave in the society and live on limited resources. It was my fault that I didn't watch the previous seasons properly before going in.)”

He clarified his stance that he respects the show, adding, “But main is hisab se sabko judge kar rha tha aur in parameters me maine Sana ko nahi dikha kisi gharwale ke liye kaam karte hue ya empathy rakhte hue. Main Bigg Boss pe ungli nahi utha raha tha kyuki main unse itna darta hoon ki abhi awaaz sunu to khad ho jau. I think ye life bhar rhega. (But I was judging everyone on these parameters where I could not see Sana doing some extra work in the house or having empathy for a housemate. I wasn't questioning Bigg Boss as I fear him so much that if I listen to his voice I would stand up. This will remain for the rest of my life).”

What Ranvir Shorey said about Sana

Earlier, after losing to Sana and Naezy, Ranvir told News18, “I don’t think she has done anything positive in the house. Other than going on and chanting, ‘I am selfish’, ‘I want to win’ or assuming that the show is about how much bad talk you can give and calling it determination, I don’t think she has added any positive influence on anything in the house or on the housemates. I don’t consider her the most deserving candidate. But yet, I think Bigg Boss had a soft spot for her somewhere. I feel she got the votes. That needs to be respected. Congratulations to her.”

Ranvir will be next seen in Kay Kay Menon starrer mystery-thriller series Shekhar Home based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes.