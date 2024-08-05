Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy calls out Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik for insulting women: ‘Aapko thodi akal honi chaiye’

What Naezy said about Armaan and Ranvir

During the interview, Naezy came out in support of his friend Sana Makbul, whom many called to be an undeserving winner, and said: “Unko samajna chaiye ki ladkiyon se kaisi baat karni chahiye. Ladkiyon se tehzeeb se baat karni chaiye, within the lines baat honi chaiye. Aur agar aap line cross karte ho, toh woh aapki galti hai. Aap national television pe agar aisa kar rahe ho toh aapko thodi akal honi chaiye (They should understand how to talk to girls. Girls should be talked with politeness, within the lines. And if you are crossing the line, then it is your mistake. If you are doing this on national television, then you should have some sense).”

More details

Ranvir Shorey was at loggerheads with Sana inside the house, which resulted in many arguments. During the final episodes, their rivalry escalated even further. At one task, when Sana brought up the name of his son, Ranvir called her gutterchap (roadside). He also accused Bigg Boss OTT makers of having a ‘soft spot’ for her.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik came to the Bigg Boss house with his two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan even slapped Vishal Pandey inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 was hosted by Anil Kapoor. Apart from Sana and Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were the finalists. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor also appeared during the finale episode to promote their upcoming film Stree 2, and took part in the elimination process.